GoPro (GPRO) on Monday reported a drop in sales in the first quarter, although its loss narrowed, sending its shares up 2.3% in extended trading.

The company’s revenue has been falling for several years, with a sharp 20.3% drop just last year.

GoPro, known for its action cameras, has lost much of its market value in recent years. Now trading as a penny stock, its share price has plunged nearly 100% from its peak in March 2021.

The company aims to be profitable in 2025 through cost reductions, subscriptions, and new products such as the HERO13 Black.

For the first quarter, revenue dropped to $134.3 million from $155.5 million a year earlier. Two analysts surveyed by FactSet expected $124.6 million.

Adjusted loss was $0.12 per share, narrowing from $2.11 per share a year earlier. Three analysts polled by FactSet expected a loss of $0.12.

"Our Q1 results reflect our commitment to reducing operating expenses, down 26% year-over-year, improving subscription ARPU, up 5% year-over-year, and further diversifying our supply chain, all of which position us to navigate an evolving market landscape throughout 2025," CFO and COO Brian McGee said.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment jumped to 'bullish' from 'neutral' the previous day.

A user called it a "terrible quarter" and said the company "is dangling by a thread.”

Another user said, "Management sounded very positive about having the lawsuit decision in July. That’s when we go above a $1 and heading towards $2."

Last year, GoPro filed a complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC) against Chinese camera manufacturer Arashi Vision, known for its Insta360 brand, for alleged infringement of several of its patents.

GoPro stock is down 43.5% this year.

