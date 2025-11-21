Ives’ comments come a day after a rally in U.S. equities following Nvidia’s blowout third-quarter earnings fizzled out.

Wedbush Managing Director Dan Ives on Friday clapped back at skeptics of artificial intelligence technology amid growing concerns around over-investment and leverage in the sector.

The tech bull highlighted several transformations in the technology sector in a post on X, ranging from Apple Inc.’s (AAPL) entry into the smartphone market to Netflix Inc.’s (NFLX) launch of streaming services in 2007.

Ives’ comments come a day after a rally in U.S. equities following Nvidia’s blowout third-quarter earnings fizzled out.

Dan Ives' post on X | @divestech/X

Nvidia shares were down by nearly 2% in Friday’s pre-market trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

