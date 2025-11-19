Google’s parent company, Alphabet’s stock climbed 6.6% to a record-high of $304 in morning trade on Wednesday.

Shares of Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) rallied in morning trade on Wednesday, crossing the $300 mark for the first time in its history.

GOOG’s stock rose as much as 6.6% to hit a record-high of more than $304 and was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits. Retail sentiment around the tech giant on the platform trended in ‘bullish’ territory over the past day, accompanied by ‘high’ levels of chatter. The company now has a market capitalization of $3.64 trillion.

Broader Stock Market Recovers

The uptick came as the broader equities market also recovered in morning trade. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) was up nearly 1%, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) gained 0.31%, and the Nasdaq-100 tracking Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) climbed 1.46%. Retail sentiment around QQQ on Stocktwits trended in ‘neutral’ territory over the past day, with chatter at ‘high ‘levels.

Gemini 3 Launch Fuels Investor Optimism

Alphabet’s gains come after Google announced the launch of Gemini 3 on Tuesday – its latest artificial intelligence (AI) model. The company said the new model will allow users to get what they “need” with less prompting.

Alphabet’s Waymo also said it is rolling out its robotaxi in five new cities with operations set to being in Miami, followed by Dallas, Houston, San Antonio and Orlando.

