Musk sued Apple and OpenAI last month for allegedly colluding to rig App Store rankings.

Google's Gemini AI app was the top free app on Apple's App Store as of late Sunday. Fans started noticing the app featured at the number one position on Saturday. The rankings are for apps meant for iPhone.

Gemini's move to the top spot is noteworthy after billionaire Elon Musk sued Apple last month, seemingly upset about the poor placement of his Grok app in the App Store.

Musk sued Apple, as well as OpenAI, in a Texas federal court, accusing them of illegally colluding and thwarting competition for artificial intelligence.

Apple has a partnership with OpenAI, whose ChatGPT powers AI features on iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

ChatGPT was at the number two spot on the App Store rankings, followed by Meta's Threads, DraftKings, Netflix, and YouTube, in that order.

In recent months, Google has expanded its Gemini offering to include light and deep thinking AI models, and more powerful images and video generation capabilities.

The new image generation model, Imagen 4, is particularly popular among consumers due to its ability to generate more realistic-looking images. Also noteworthy is that Apple is reportedly considering using Gemini to power its Siri virtual assistant.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment was 'bearish' for Google, and 'extremely bullish' for Apple. GOOGL shares are up 26.3% year-to-date, while AAPL shares are down 6%.

