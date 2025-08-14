The investments, mainly focused on cloud and AI, will support the development of a new data center campus in Stillwater and the expansion of the company’s facilities in Pryor.

In line with the industry trend of increasing domestic artificial intelligence (AI) investments, Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOGL) (GOOG) Google is injecting an additional $9 billion in investments over the next two years.

The investments, primarily focused on cloud and AI, will support the development of a new data center campus in Stillwater and the expansion of the company’s facilities in Pryor, the company said Wednesday. It would also contribute to the implementation of expanded education and workforce development programs.

Alphabet, which features among the frontrunners in the AI race, announced a $10 billion increase in its capital expenditure plans on its earnings call held in late July. Alphabet stock is up about 7% this year.

CEO Sundar Pichai said, “Proud to invest another $9B over two years in Oklahoma, including in Pryor + a new facility in Stillwater, communities that are vital engines of the internet and American innovation.”

The company announced a broader $1 billion commitment to American education and competitiveness, with the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University participating as the first cohort of the Google AI for Education Accelerators, which were launched last week.

To increase the electrical workforce pipeline in Oklahoma by 135%, Google will provide funding to support an innovative program with the electrical training Alliance to help develop the labor force needed to build new energy infrastructure.

“These investments will prepare Oklahoma's students with critical AI and job-ready skills, and create a talent pipeline of workers to power not only Oklahoma’s future, but America's AI leadership,” the company said in a statement.

Google’s investment comes close on the heels of Apple announcing a massive $100 billion bet in developing the U.S. manufacturing sector.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Alphabet remained ‘bearish’ (37/100) by late Wednesday, and the message volume was also at ‘extremely low’ levels.

The AI revolution has taken the world by storm due to its transformative potential in life and work, prompting Big Tech companies with deep pockets to pump billions of dollars into the space. Supremacy in compute is key for staying ahead in AI and big techs have been building superclusters providing multi-gigawatt computing power.

Elon Musk’s xAI operates a massive data center in Memphis, Tennessee, and is currently building its second data center within the facility. Meta (META) in mid-July revealed that it is investing hundreds of billions of dollars in massive data centers, with its first multi-gigawatt data center, named Prometheus, slated to come online in New Albany, Ohio, in 2026.

