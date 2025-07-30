Google $6 billion investment reportedly includes $2 billion for renewable energy capacity that will be used to power the new facility.

Google is reportedly expanding its footprint in India with a new $6 billion investment to develop a 1-gigawatt data center and power infrastructure.

According to a report by Reuters, the tech giant is eyeing the port city of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh for this venture. The data center investment includes $2 billion for renewable energy capacity to power the new data center.

The report added that the investment is a part of Google’s multi-billion-dollar expansion of its data center portfolio across the region, which also includes Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia. The planned data center in India, however, would be the largest in capacity and investment size in Asia.

During its earnings call in April, Alphabet reiterated its commitment to spending around $75 billion in 2025 to build data center capacity.

The new data center plans align with Google’s coupling of data centers alongside clean energy generation projects after its strategic partnership with Interest Power and TPG Rise Climate. The partnership aims to build industrial parks where gigawatts of data center capacity operate next to new solar, wind, and battery farms.

The company said this approach is designed to reduce stress on existing grids, speed up the time taken to bring data centers online, and improve power reliability.

The approach is also expected to help Google attain its goal of becoming carbon-free by 2030.

