Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOG) (GOOGL) Google on Tuesday reportedly pitched changes to its Play Store policies on purchases in a bid to dodge a potential fine in the European Union.

According to a Bloomberg report, Google’s proposed Play Store changes in the EU will make it easier for third-party developers to direct the users of their apps and games away from the company’s Android ecosystem.

