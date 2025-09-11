The antitrust and consumer protection agency stated that the orders are intended to facilitate its investigation into how companies measure, test, and monitor their chatbots, as well as the steps taken to limit usage by children and teenagers.

The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday ordered Alphabet Inc. (GOOG/GOOGL), OpenAI, Meta Platforms Inc. (META), Elon Musk’s xAI, and three other AI chatbot developers to provide information on how their technology affects children.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The antitrust and consumer protection agency stated that the orders are intended to facilitate its investigation into how companies measure, test, and monitor their chatbots, as well as the steps taken to limit usage by children and teenagers.

The seven companies subject to the orders are:

Alphabet OpenAI Meta Platforms Meta’s Instagram unit Snap xAI Character Technologies Inc.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<

Read also: Figure IPO: Mike Cagney Reportedly Says Company Aims to Be ‘Mag 7’ of Web3, Eyes Blockchain-Traded Stock After Nasdaq Debut

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<