Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOG) (GOOGL) Google on Wednesday launched its latest affordable smartphone, the Pixel 10a, starting at a price of $499.

The Pixel 10a is part of the company’s A-series that brings many of Google’s AI tools at a more affordable price point compared to the Pixel 10 series. It sports a slightly reserved design, featuring a flat back and an older chipset compared to the more expensive Pixel 10 phones.

The Pixel 10a has 8GB of memory and comes in two storage options – 128GB and 256GB, priced at $499 and $599, respectively.

Alphabet’s Class A shares were up nearly 0.2% in Tuesday’s opening trade. Retail sentiment around the company trended in the ‘bearish’ territory at the time of writing.

