Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOG) (GOOGL) Google on Thursday launched Gemini Enterprise as it looks to take on similar offerings for businesses from rival Microsoft Corp.’s (MSFT) Copilot, and OpenAI’s ChatGPT Enterprise.

Google’s Gemini Enterprise plan, which is aimed at large businesses, starts at $30 per user per month for the Standard and Plus plans. Gemini Business, which is aimed at startups and small businesses, costs $21 per user per month.

Alphabet’s Class A shares were up nearly 1% in Thursday’s pre-market trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘bearish’ territory.

