Pichai posted two 'thinking' emojis in response to a Polymarket prediction with a 69% implied probability of the launch on the specified date.

Social media users have reported seeing Gemini 3 in certain Google products in recent days, suggesting a likely soft launch.

Notably, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway recently disclosed a $4.3 billion position in Alphabet shares.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai may have just teased the release of Gemini 3, Google's next flagship artificial intelligence (AI) model.

Pichai posted the two 'thinking' emojis in response to an X post showing a Polymarket prediction of 69% implied probability that Gemini 3.0 will release on Nov. 22. Polymarket is a prediction marketplace that lets users bet on contracts regarding the outcome of real-world events such as product launches, elections, and economic data.

To be sure, there were other contracts featured on Polymarket as well, pegging the release date as Nov. 18, Nov. 30, and so on.

A Soft Launch?

This comes as Reddit and X users recently reported spotting Gemini 3.0 in some of the company's products, most notably the Gemini Canvas tool and some versions of the Gemini mobile app. Google has a history of soft-launching features before their official launch for A/B experiments.

Big Expectations

Expectations are high that Gemini 3 will excel in long-context performance, coding, and multimedia generation, and close the gap with leading AI models on various benchmarks. It is also rumored that the model will power Google Search, Android, Workspace, and YouTube more deeply, thereby expanding its real-world impact.

Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly considering Gemini AI to power its next-generation Siri virtual assistant, expected to be rolled out next Spring.

The AI race shows no signs of slowing, with OpenAI charging ahead with GPT-5.1 and ramping up investment in new features and infrastructure, while nearly every Big Tech company boosts its capex plans for next year. Startups like Perplexity and Anthropic continue to attract significant funding, while on the other side of the world, Chinese giants Alibaba and Baidu are accelerating their own AI efforts.

Investors' View

Interestingly, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, a tier 1 investor, opened a $4.3 billion position in Alphabet last quarter.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Alphabet stock remained 'neutral' as of early Monday, with the message volume on the stream at 'normal' levels.

"$GOOGL is one of the strongest juggernauts in the market and will continue to print new high after new high… going sideways or pulling back is a perfectly natural thing to expect, creating a buyable dip at a fair price," said a bullish user.

So far this year, GOOGL stock has increased by 46%, the highest among the "Magnificent Seven" stocks.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<