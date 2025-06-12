The partnership enables Google’s Gemini models to be integrated directly into the Databricks platform, allowing users to build and deploy AI agents natively.

Google Cloud announced on Thursday that it is expanding further into enterprise AI through its new strategic partnership with Databricks, which will integrate its latest Gemini models directly into the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform.

Google-parent Alphabet’s (GOOG, GOOGL) shares edged 0.5% lower in afternoon trade.

The expanded partnership enables companies to build and deploy AI agents using Google’s most advanced models, the Gemini 2.5 Pro and the Gemini 2.5 Flash, without needing to move their data outside the Databricks environment.

The partnership marks a significant step in Google's efforts to make Gemini more accessible to enterprise customers.

Customers can pay for Gemini usage through their existing Databricks contracts, making adoption smoother and helping Google tap into Databricks’ large enterprise user base.

“Our partnership with Databricks is another critical step in helping every enterprise transform their businesses with generative AI,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud.

“By providing Databricks customers with direct access to Gemini’s advanced capabilities, customers can more easily build and deploy sophisticated AI agents, automate complex data workflows, and uncover more predictive insights from their own data,” he added.

For Databricks, the partnership strengthens its appeal as an all-in-one data and AI platform. Gemini models will be integrated with Databricks’ Unity Catalog, ensuring governance, compliance, and secure access across AI workflows.

Users will be able to access Gemini models through SQL queries or model endpoints, allowing for seamless deployment of AI applications.

In March, Databricks also signed a five-year partnership with Amazon-backed Anthropic to offer its Claude models and services natively through the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform.

Google’s stock has fallen more than 7% this year and around 1% over the last 12 months.

