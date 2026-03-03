Shift4 Payments' fourth-quarter results did not impress investors, but Jared Isaacman’s stock purchase has boosted optimism.

Shift4 Payments Inc.'s stock closed nearly 7% higher on Monday, snapping a three-session losing streak, after founder Jared Isaacman purchased nearly 300,000 class A common shares, lifting sentiment following a downbeat quarterly result.

According to a regulatory filing, Isaacman bought 136,993 shares of the payment processing firm on Feb. 26, 2026, and 159,244 shares on Feb. 27. The founder currently holds 1,321,207 shares of the company after the latest purchase.

In late December, Isaacman was named the 15th Administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). Isaacman resigned as the Executive Chairman of the company's board and appointed CEO Taylor Lauber as the Chairman.

The company's shares have declined more than 25% so far this year and are heading for their second straight year of losses. The stock tanked more than 39% in 2025.

Wall Street Still Jittery About FOUR

Benchmark on Monday lowered its price target for Shift4 Payments to $67 from $100. The firm said that the company’s fourth-quarter print "justified concern but not the panic it appears to have caused." The plunge of more than 23% over the two trading sessions following the report suggests investors are pricing in structural deterioration in the business, even though the firm believes "the reality is more nuanced and not nearly as dire as the downdraft would suggest."

Last week, Evercore ISI said it sees "too many questions" and "not enough answers" following the company's fourth-quarter report.

On Monday, DA Davidson analyst Peter Heckmann also cut the brokerage's price target on Shift4 Payments to $82 from $104 and maintained a 'Buy' rating, according to TheFly. Heckmann noted that last week the company's quarterly results fell short of Wall Street's estimates, but added that the stock is still undervalued at current levels.

What Is Retail Thinking About FOUR?

Retail sentiment on FOUR stocks jumped to 'extremely bullish' from 'neutral' territory a week ago, with message volumes at 'extremely high' levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

A bullish user on Stocktwits said that the stock "put up a decent day."

In the last 24 hours, the retail message volume on the stock jumped 533% on Stocktwits, and the ticker saw a 16% increase in followers on the platform.

Shares of FOUR fell nearly 50% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<