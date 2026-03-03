Crypto-linked stocks rallied on Monday as Bitcoin climbed toward the $70,000 level.

Circle shares surged to a three-month high, extending their post-earnings momentum.

Core Scientific and Riot Platforms reported fourth-quarter results that fell short of Wall Street expectations.

Digital asset treasury firms, including Strategy, Bitmine, and ProCap, announced crypto purchases.

Crypto-linked stocks rallied on Monday as Bitcoin (BTC) held strong amid the U.S.-Iran conflict and climbed towards $70,000. Circle (CRCL) shares led gains among the cohort, touching an over three-month high.

CRCL’s stock fell more than 2% in overnight trade after jumping more than 15% in the regular session to touch highs last seen in November. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the USDC stablecoin issuer remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘extremely high’ levels of chatter over the past day.

While many users anticipate more gains ahead, others are more cautious about how Circle’s share price will play out over the coming week, given that the stock has been rallying since the company reported an earnings beat last week.

Core Scientific, Riot Platforms Miss Fourth Quarter Earnings

Shares of Core Scientific (CORZ) fell 2.83% on Monday ahead of the company’s fourth quarter (Q4) earnings. The Bitcoin miner posted a loss of $0.18 per share, higher than the $0.12 per share loss that Wall Street had expected. Analysts forecast revenue of $116 million, which came in at $80 million.

CORZ stock edged 0.06% higher in overnight trade. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the company improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory over the past day, while chatter remained at ‘high’ levels.

Riot Platforms (RIOT) also reported fourth quarter (Q4) results that missed the market, with revenue of $153 million, compared to the consensus estimate of $158 million. Earnings came in at a loss of $1.88 per share, whereas analysts were expecting a loss of just $0.39 per share.

RIOT’s stock fell as much as 2.62% in overnight trade after edging 0.86% higher in the regular session. Retail sentiment around the company, however, climbed to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ over the past day and chatter rose to ‘high’ from ‘normal’ levels.

DATs Add Crypto To Their Treasuries On Monday

Digital asset treasuries (DATs) Strategy (MSTR), Bitmine Immersion Technologies (BMNR), and ProCap Financial (BRR) also rose on Monday after adding more crypto to their coffers.



MSTR’s stock rose 7.48% on Monday but was falling as much as 1.6% in overnight trade after the company said it bought more than 3,000 Bitcoin (BTC) over the past week, spending over $200 million. Retail sentiment around MSTR on Stocktwits inched higher within ‘bullish’ territory over the past day as chatter rose to ‘low’ from ‘extremely low’ levels.

BMNR’s stock showed a dip of nearly 2% in overnight trade after rising almost 7.5% in regular trade after the company announced it had purchased nearly 51,000 Ethereum (ETH) over the last week, worth almost $100 million. According to chairman Tom Lee, March is likely to be an “up month” for the crypto.

Anthony Pompliano’s Pro Cap Financial (BRR) jumped almost 10% on Monday after the company said it had acquired 450 BTC and had bought back more of its shares. BRR’s stock edged 0.11% lower post-market with retail sentiment dipping to ‘neutral’ from ‘bullish’ territory over the past day on Stocktwits.

The overall cryptocurrency market gained 1.4% in the last 24 hours, climbing to $2.41 trillion. Bitcoin’s price gained 2.3% and traded at around $68,000. Ethereum’s price gained 1.9% to touch $2,000.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.