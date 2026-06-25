Alphabet Inc.’s Google is facing an intensifying talent drain after two more high-profile artificial intelligence researchers decided to jump ship to competitor Anthropic PBC.

Core Gemini contributors Jonas Adler and Alexander Pritzel are departing Google to join Claude-maker Anthropic.

These departures follow the very recent exits of tech luminaries Noam Shazeer to OpenAI and Nobel laureate John Jumper to Anthropic.

Startups like Anthropic and OpenAI are successfully leveraging impending initial public offerings (IPOs) to lure top-tier Big Tech talent.

Two more leading artificial intelligence researchers at Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOGL) Google are reportedly planning to leave the search giant to join rival startup Anthropic PBC, threatening to further complicate Google’s efforts to compete with rival AI players.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Jonas Adler and Alexander Pritzel, both regarded internally as vital contributors to Google's flagship Gemini AI model, are poised to transition to the maker of the Claude chatbot, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The report stated that Adler specialized in Google's AI-driven software coding projects, while Pritzel focused heavily on the foundational training processes of its AI systems.

The losses come at a critical juncture for Google. Though the tech giant pioneered much of the early architecture powering modern artificial intelligence, it spent the initial wave of the generative AI boom playing catch-up to nimble startups like OpenAI and Anthropic.

The GOOGL stock was down nearly 0.8% on Wednesday at the time of writing.

Second Churn Of Heavyweight AI Exits

The upcoming departures of Adler and Pritzel are part of a broader, rapid succession of personnel losses that have recently rattled Google investors and cast doubt on the company's ability to retain its top minds.

Just days prior to this development, Google lost two of its most prominent AI figures to its primary competitors. Noam Shazeer, the co-author of the "Attention Is All You Need" paper — which originally catalyzed the current large language model boom — announced he was leaving his role as vice president of engineering to join OpenAI.

John Jumper, the Nobel Prize-winning scientist, announced his departure from Google DeepMind on Friday to join Anthropic.

The compounding exits of Jumper, Shazeer, Adler, and Pritzel highlight the fierce, ongoing corporate war for elite engineering talent as tech firms scramble to build the next generation of frontier AI models.

Alphabet Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bullish’ with ‘high’ message volumes. Retail chatter on GOOGL stock has jumped about 57% over the past week and more than 600% in the past one month.

ETFs that include GOOGL stock, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO), Invesco QQQ (QQQ), and iShares S&P 500 (IVV) had ‘bullish’ sentiment.

GOOGL stock has gained 10.5% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com. <