Absci Corporation said that its drug ABS-201 was well-tolerated and showed a long-lasting presence in the body in a clinical trial.

The study has now moved into testing in people who actually have pattern hair loss.

Absci expects initial proof-of-concept data from this stage in the second half of 2026, with more complete results expected in early 2027.

To fund further development of ABS-201 in both hair loss and endometriosis, Absci priced an underwritten offering of about 13.5 million shares at $7.41 each.

Shares of Absci Corporation (ABSI) rose 36% on Wednesday after the company announced positive early results from a clinical trial of its experimental drug for pattern hair loss and priced a $100 million stock offering backed by major investors, including Eli Lilly & Company.

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The stock is now on track to clock its best day ever, if gains hold.

Encouraging Safety Results In Early Trial

The first part of the HEADLINE study tested single doses of Absci’s ABS-201 in healthy volunteers. The drug was well tolerated across the doses tested, with no serious side effects reported. Most side effects that did occur were mild, the company said.

The treatment also showed a long-lasting presence in the body, which could mean patients might need only a few injections per year. The study has now moved into testing in people who actually have pattern hair loss. Absci expects initial proof-of-concept data from this stage in the second half of 2026, with more complete results expected in early 2027.

The company is also developing the same drug for endometriosis and plans to begin a mid-stage trial for that condition later this year.

$100-Million Financing To Advance Program

To fund further development of ABS-201 in both hair loss and endometriosis, Absci priced an underwritten offering of about 13.5 million shares at $7.41 each. The deal is expected to raise roughly $100 million before fees and is set to close around June 25.

The offering attracted strong interest from leading investors, including pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly & Company, along with Adage, BVF Partners, Columbia Threadneedle, Invus, Redmile, and another large investment firm. Absci said the proceeds will primarily support clinical work on the drug and general corporate needs.

How Did ABSI Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ABSI stock jumped from ‘neutral’ to ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume rose from ‘normal’ to ‘extremely high’ levels

A Stocktwits user voiced hopes for the market potential of the drug, driving the share price up to $109.

Another user, however, noted that the stock can also pull back on the gains, pinning the rally to a momentum trade.

According to data from Koyfin, 10 of the 11 analysts covering ABSI rate it ‘Buy’ or higher, while one rates it ‘Hold.’ The 12-month average price target on the stock is $9.61, representing a potential upside of 30% from Tuesday’s close.

ABSI stock has gained 190% year-to-date.

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