ASI Chain launches as a purpose-built Layer 1 where decentralised AI agents can think, trade, and evolve without central servers.

AI agents are spilling out of labs faster than GPU shipments, yet they still camp on centralised clouds or blockchains built for meme coins. The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance claims to have a fix: ASI Chain, a Layer 1 built from scratch for autonomous intelligence, not token vending.

Under the hood sits the MeTTa kernel, a logic engine designed for parallel, concurrent computation so multiple agents can negotiate, transact, and mutate state without gas wars. Consensus marries CBC Casper with Casanova, promising Byzantine fault tolerance plus crash-proof speed. Translation: the chain aims to stay up if half the nodes go rogue and still confirm transactions at Web2 latency.

Why not just use Ethereum? Try running an on-chain planner that iterates through 10 000 reasoning steps and watch the gas meter explode. ASI Chain is architected to schedule and shard those workloads natively, while still handling boring stuff like asset transfers and data marketplaces.

The alliance roster - SingularityNET, Fetch.ai, Ocean Protocol, CUDOS - already covers models, data, and compute. ASI Chain slots in as the sovereign coordination layer that none of them can rug. Developers can deploy agents that own wallets, hire datasets, and pay each other from inference revenue without calling AWS once. Token holders get exposure to AI economics that is backed by real compute cycles instead of yet another points program.

Critics will note the project is early and bespoke chains love edge cases. Fine. But if you think frontier AI will happily live on proof-of-work relics or a single regional cloud, you are betting against entropy. The future is messy, concurrent, and borderless - the infrastructure better match.

Bottom line: ASI Chain wants to be the motherboard for decentralised superintelligence, fusing blockchain finality with AI concurrency. If it delivers, the next killer dApp might be a swarm of agents you cannot see rather than a token you can trade.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<