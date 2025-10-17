Spot gold prices climbed to a new high of $4,379 per troy ounce, while gold futures maturing in December gained more than 2% to rise to $4,392.

Gold prices continued to surge on Friday, rising to a new record high on safe haven demand amid concerns of regional bank loans and ongoing trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Spot gold prices climbed to a new high of $4,379 per troy ounce, surging by 1.2%. Gold futures maturing in December gained over 2% to surge to $4,392 before paring some of the gains.

Analysts at HSBC project gold prices to rise to $5,000 an ounce by 2026 on rising risks, according to a Reuters report. “Gold rally likely sustained through 1H'26 by geopolitical risks, economic policy uncertainty and rising public debt,” the firm stated in a recent note.

In a recent note, analysts at ING Think highlighted the ongoing tension between President Donald Trump and the Chinese administration, which has threatened retaliation against the Trump administration’s proposed tariff hike.

Get updates to this story developing directly on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<