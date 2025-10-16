The analyst said investors should balance sentiment with discipline and treat gold as financial insurance, not a main wealth builder.

As Dhanteras draws near, gold buyers are once again weighing tradition against smart investing strategy. While the yellow metal can preserve wealth, it also comes with volatility and costs that investors should factor in before buying.

Spot gold edged up 0.2% to $4,217.39 an ounce in early Asian trading after briefly hitting a record high of $4,241.77 earlier in the session.

Gold as a safe haven

SEBI-registered investment advisor Cashvisory said gold continues to serve as a dependable shield against inflation, market dips, and global uncertainty.

Since it’s priced in U.S. dollars, the metal tends to gain value when the rupee weakens, helping investors preserve their wealth over time.

Investment options and risks

The firm advised that while physical gold carries making charges and storage costs, digital options such as Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) and ETFs offer easier liquidity. SGBs also provide 2.5% annual interest along with tax-free gains.

However, Cashvisory cautioned that gold prices can swing sharply based on interest rates, inflation, and geopolitical events.

Portfolio allocation strategy

Cashvisory recommended keeping 5–15% of a portfolio in gold, describing it as financial “insurance” rather than a primary wealth driver.

The firm said investors should balance cultural sentiment with financial discipline: “This Dhanteras, combine tradition with strategy. Buy gold with intent, not impulse.”

What is the retail mood on Stocktwits?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Goldbees was ‘bullish’ amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

Goldbees ETF has risen 63% so far in 2025.

