Among the major deals in focus are Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery’s merger, Fertitta Entertainment’s acquisition of Caesars Entertainment, Norfolk Southern’s merger with Union Pacific, and FedEx’s acquisition of InPost.

According to a media report, Paramount has discussed a series of potential concessions with California’s attorney general amid ongoing advanced settlement negotiations as its merger with Warner Bros. faces a blockade.

Caesars Entertainment shareholders are set to vote on Sept. 22 on Fertitta Entertainment’s proposed $17.6 billion acquisition.

Norfolk Southern and Union Pacific’s merger is on the market radar after more than 500 customers supported the proposed combination, while FedEx is betting on InPost’s founder to accelerate its European expansion.

Mergers and acquisitions are entering a busy week, with several major sectors in focus.

Paramount Skydance (PSKY) and Warner Bros. Discovery’s (WBD) $110.9 billion deal (including debt) is in focus amid merger hurdles.

Billionaire Tilman Fertitta Entertainment’s acquisition of Reno, Nevada-based Caesars Entertainment (CZR) in a $17.6 billion deal has a major shareholder vote scheduled for Sept. 22.

Norfolk Southern (NSC) and Union Pacific’s (UNP) merger is also on the market radar after more than 500 customers supported the proposed combination.

Meanwhile, FedEx (FDX) is betting on InPost founder Rafal Brzoska to accelerate its European expansion after a consortium led by the logistics giant agreed to acquire the Polish parcel-locker company for about $9 billion.

Paramount Weighing $1.5B California Investment To Clear WBD Merger Hurdle?

According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, Paramount has discussed a series of potential concessions with California’s attorney general amid ongoing settlement negotiations after its merger with Warner Bros. has been caught in a block.

A coalition of states sued to block the merger with WBD, and company executives reportedly discussed a possible settlement, including a $1.5 billion investment in California production, to move the deal forward.

The agreement could pave the way for a combined company to bring HBO, CBS, CNN, streaming platforms, and major movie studios under one owner.

Beyond the potential California investment, discussions have included other terms, such as the studios remaining in the state rather than being relocated.

Other terms reportedly under consideration include penalties if Paramount fails to produce at least 30 films annually following the merger, potentially requiring the sale of its Miramax stake and certain cable channels, as well as establishing a board to oversee CNN’s editorial independence. However, the parties have yet to reach a final agreement, and the terms remain subject to change, the report noted.

Retail sentiment around PSKY shares was ‘neutral’ at the time of writing, with the stock up more than 5% overnight. Meanwhile, WBD stock traded with ‘bullish’ sentiment, climbing over 6% overnight.

Caesars Shareholder Vote Scheduled For Monday

Caesars Entertainment shareholders will vote on Sept. 22 on Fertitta Entertainment’s proposed $17.6 billion acquisition, including $11.9 billion in assumed debt.

The all-cash deal values Caesars shares at $31 each and would combine its casino network with Fertitta’s Golden Nugget and Landry’s properties. If approved and completed, Caesars would become privately held, and its common stock would be delisted from Nasdaq.

Shareholders of record as of Aug. 21 are eligible to vote at the 9 a.m. PT meeting in Reno. The deal follows earlier reports of potential interest from Carl Icahn, though Caesars’ board proceeded with Fertitta’s proposal.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around CZR stock was ‘Neutral,’ and shares were trading flat at the time of writing.

Union Pacific-Norfolk Southern Merger Wins Support From 500+ Customers

The proposed merger between Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern, officially announced on July 29, has received support from over 500 customers representing nearly every segment of the American freight economy, with support continuing to grow through recent Surface Transportation Board (STB) filings.

In a statement, the companies said 23 new shippers from industries including agriculture, energy, fertilizer, forest products, food, and automotive cited the benefits of a single, integrated coast-to-coast rail network, including expanded market access, stronger supply chains, improved reliability, and new opportunities for growth.

Union Pacific’s proposed $85 billion acquisition of Norfolk Southern would create America’s first coast-to-coast railroad spanning 50,000+ route miles across 43 states, with closing targeted for early to mid-2027 pending regulatory approval.

"The broad support we're seeing reflects a shared belief that a seamless transcontinental network will create meaningful value for customers," said Kenny Rocker, executive vice president, Marketing and Sales at Union Pacific.

"These businesses know their markets, understand their supply chains and recognize the opportunities that come with a single, integrated network. Their support reflects confidence in a stronger future for freight rail," he added.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around UNP and NSC stocks was ‘bullish’ at the time of writing.

FedEx-Led Consortium Closes In On InPost Takeover

FedEx is relying on InPost founder Rafal Brzoska to accelerate its European expansion after a consortium led by FedEx and Advent International secured investor backing for a deal valuing the Polish parcel-locker company at about $9 billion, according to a Bloomberg report.

The tender offer, which ended Sept. 18, paves the way for InPost to delist from the Amsterdam Stock Exchange, while the company will remain operationally independent with Brzoska as CEO.

“I won’t hide the fact that I was the architect of this idea from the very beginning,” Brzoska said in an interview with Bloomberg. “It was Advent that connected me with FedEx, where I encountered exceptional openness and saw a tremendous opportunity. The chemistry between us as partners was there from our very first meeting.”

InPost operates about 70,000 automated parcel lockers across nine European countries and has expanded through acquisitions in France and the UK. FedEx said it plans to retain InPost’s strategy and management for at least 18 months following the takeover.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around FDX shares was ‘neutral’ at the time of writing.

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