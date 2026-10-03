According to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, Cohen bought 700,000 GME shares at $24.41 per share.

The total value of the transaction is $17.08 million.

Last week, Cohen bought 450,000 shares at $23.48 per share, worth around $10.6 million.

This marks the fourth time Cohen has bought GME stock since Sept. 10.

GameStop Corp. (GME) share price gained nearly 2% after-hours on Tuesday after CEO Ryan Cohen bought nearly 17 million shares, following a similar purchase in September.

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Cohen bought 700,000 shares at $24.41 per share, worth around $17.08 million. After the purchase, Cohen directly owns nearly 41.7 million shares of the company.

Cohen’s Recent Buy-Ins

These acquisitions extend a series of direct stock purchases Cohen has executed throughout the year. On Sept. 26, he bought 450,000 shares at $23.48 per share, worth around $10.6 million.

On Sept. 21, he bought 1.15 million shares in multiple transactions priced between $22.76 and $23.02 for roughly $26.4 million.

On Sept. 10, he acquired one million shares at an average price of $20.38 per share, totaling $20.4 million. Earlier, in January, he picked up an additional one million shares at around $21.36.

In aggregate, his 2026 buy-ins have expanded his position to close to 4.3 million shares. Recent regulatory filings indicate he has made no stock sales. Factoring in additional shares purchasable via corporate warrants, Cohen’s overall ownership now represents roughly 8.8% of GameStop.

GME’s Q2 Earnings Show Sales Pressure

In its recent Q2 2026 earnings report, GameStop delivered strong bottom-line growth despite ongoing top-line headwinds. Net sales fell 19% year-over-year to $790.2 million, impacted by lower hardware and software demand, but net income jumped 77% to $298.7 million.

Profitability was driven by aggressive overhead reduction, rapid growth in its high-margin collectibles and trading cards segment, and substantial non-operating investment gains from its ~43.4 million-share position in eBay.

GameStop Director Adds More Than 10,000 Shares

On Thursday, GameStop director Turner Nat purchased 10,462 shares of the video game retailer, according to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing shows the shares were acquired at $24.33 each, putting the value of the transaction at roughly $254,600.

Another director, Lawrence Cheng, bought 55,000 shares worth nearly $1.03 million last month after the retailer posted stronger-than-expected fiscal second-quarter (Q2) results.

GME Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘neutral’ with ‘high’ message volumes.

GME stock has gained about 17.4% year-to-date.

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