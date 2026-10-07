Susquehanna and Barclays cut their price targets on Baidu, citing weakness in online advertising despite strong AI cloud growth.

Susquehanna slashed BIDU’s target to $75 from $105, and maintained a ‘Neutral’ rating, according to The Fly.

Alibaba is scheduled to report its September-quarter results on Thursday.

Alibaba is facing scrutiny, with the Trump administration reportedly considering requiring U.S. companies to disclose their use of Chinese AI models.

Chinese firms Baidu (BIDU) and Alibaba (BABA) faced fresh headwinds on Wednesday, as Wall Street lowered Baidu’s price targets after its quarterly earnings, while Alibaba came under renewed scrutiny over its AI business and reported links to the Nvidia (NVDA) controversy.

At the time of writing, BIDU shares were down 1.7% to their lowest levels since July 2010, while BABA stock fell around 1% to levels last seen in January 2025.

Baidu Sees Price Target Cuts Due To Weak Advertising Business

Wall Street continued to lower BIDU’s price target on Wednesday, with Susquehanna slashing its target by more than 28% following its third-quarter (Q3) earnings.

The brokerage cut BIDU’s target to $75 from $105, and maintained a ‘Neutral’ rating, according to The Fly. Susquehanna said that while Baidu’s General Business returned to growth, driven by stronger AI Cloud Infrastructure performance, continued weakness in its legacy online advertising business is holding back the overall recovery.

Barclays also lowered its target on BIDU to $72 from $80, while keeping an ‘Equal Weight’ rating.

On Monday, Baidu reported a 1% decline in Q3 revenue to $4.6 billion, while adjusted earnings per American depositary share (ADS) fell to $1.01 from $1.66 a year earlier. However, both figures beat analysts’ expectations, according to Fiscal.ai.

Online advertising revenue dropped 22% to RMB11.9 billion ($1.77 billion), while AI Cloud Infrastructure revenue surged 94% to RMB8.2 billion.

Retail sentiment surrounding BIDU on Stocktwits turned ‘bullish’ from ‘extremely bullish’ over the past 24 hours, amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes. BIDU shares are down over 53% so far in 2026.

Alibaba’s Qwen Faces Potential U.S. Scrutiny

Alibaba Group (BABA) is facing scrutiny over its AI business, with the Trump administration reportedly considering requiring U.S. companies to disclose their use of Chinese AI models.

The proposal could affect American businesses using Alibaba’s Qwen AI models, including Airbnb. However, no formal regulation has been announced.

On Tuesday, The Information report tied Alibaba to suspected spy Alice Huang and her firm, Megaspeed. Nvidia reportedly introduced Alibaba to Alice Huang in 2022, helping her firm Megaspeed secure Alibaba as a customer.

At the time of writing, the firm had not responded to Stocktwits’ request for comments on the reports.

Alibaba is also scheduled to report September-quarter results on Thursday. According to Fiscal AI, Wall Street estimates an 11% year-over-year revenue increase to RMB 269.60 billion, with earnings expected to rise to RMB 11.03 per share from RMB 4.59 per share.

Retail sentiment surrounding BABA on Stocktwits remained ‘extremely bullish’ over the past 24 hours, amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes. BIDU shares are down over 45% so far in 2026.

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