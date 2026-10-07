The White House announced more than $17 billion in commercial deals and strategic investments during Trump's Philippines visit and ASEAN summit.

Brunei’s Unified National Networks intends to award Vertiv a data-center tender.

The U.S. and the Philippines plan to pursue a military financing loan package of over $2 billion for U.S. defense equipment.

The U.S. and Thailand substantially concluded a trade deal that would eliminate tariffs on 99% of goods once signed.

Boeing (BA) and GE Aerospace (GE) secured a $12 billion aircraft deal with Philippine Airlines, as part of the $17 billion-plus commercial agreements and strategic investments announced by President Donald Trump during his visit to the Philippines and the ASEAN summit.

Trump’s visit focused on expanding U.S. trade and investment ties across Southeast Asia, strengthening defense cooperation and securing new opportunities for American companies.

According to a White House fact sheet released Wednesday, the announcements span aviation, defense, energy and advanced technology, with the administration projecting support for tens of thousands of American jobs.

Boeing, GE Aerospace Secure Aircraft Deal

The White House said Boeing and GE Aerospace finalized a $12 billion sale to Philippine Airlines for up to 20 Boeing 787 aircraft with GE Aerospace engines, supporting 47,000 U.S. jobs.

The U.S. and the Philippines also plan to pursue a foreign military financing loan package exceeding $2 billion to purchase defense equipment from American suppliers, supporting an estimated 7,000-plus U.S. jobs.



At the time of this writing, BA stock and GE stock were both trading marginally in the red.

Separately, the U.S. will utilize $400 million in military financing to strengthen Philippine defense capabilities, including long-range fires, drones and command-and-control systems.

The Philippine Department of National Defense also announced a $37 million contract with an unnamed U.S. company for what the White House called ‘SI-enabled’ mission support, and committed to a separate $63 million defense cloud modernization initiative.

Panasonic, Vertiv Feature In Technology Agreements

Panasonic signed a multiyear agreement worth up to $1 billion to purchase advanced silicon-carbon anode materials from U.S.-based Sila, supporting an estimated 500 additional American jobs.

Meanwhile, Brunei's Unified National Networks intends to award Vertiv (VRT) the Rimba Data Center tender and source the nearly $1 billion buildout from U.S. vendors. VRT stock was up over 1% at the time of this publication.

Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced that a U.S. consortium will develop a sovereign SI cloud for Malaysia’s government.

In the Philippines, Astranis is offering satellite connectivity services through its U.S.-manufactured AGILA satellite, representing a potential commercial opportunity worth up to $200 million.

What Retail Thinks of BA, GE and VRT

On Stocktwits, retail investors’ sentiment around BA, GE and VRT shares remained in the ‘bearish’ territory.

So far this year, Boeing Stock has fallen more than 28%, while GE stock has risen nearly 2%. Meanwhile, VRT stock has rallied nearly 10% over the same period.

Thailand Trade Deal And Other Investment Plans

The U.S. and Thailand substantially concluded trade negotiations on an agreement that, once signed, would eliminate tariffs on 99% of goods and remove non-tariff barriers on American vehicles, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, ethanol and poultry.

Thailand also intends to commit up to $123 million toward purchasing U.S. HIMARS rocket systems.

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