Analysts made their case citing improved profitability, cash flow prospects, and product launches.

Goldman Sachs and TD Cowen listed earnings outlook, product catalysts and potential valuation upside as strengths.

TD Cowen sees 61% upside for General Motors and called it a top automaker pick.

JPMorgan, RBC Capital and Morningstar raised GM price targets, with the latter citing potential risks from broader economic uncertainty.

General Motors (GM) stock is heading toward its best week since October as Wall Street analysts raise price targets following a stronger-than-expected second quarter, with investor optimism building around the company’s improving profit and cash flow outlook and upcoming product cycle.

General Motors Gains Analyst Confidence Across Wall Street

Several Wall Street analysts increased their price targets for General Motors after the automaker’s $48 billion revenue and $3.57 earnings per share in Q2 exceeded analysts’ consensus estimates of $47 billion and $3.19 earnings per share, respectively, according to Fiscal AI data.

Goldman Sachs raised its GM price target to $103 from $91 and kept a Buy rating, saying the company’s strong results show better performance and that its improved 2026 profit and cash flow outlook makes the stock more attractive.

Goldman noted that some of the positive developments were already reflected in investor expectations but highlighted healthy dealership inventory and an upcoming full-size pickup refresh as potential catalysts.

TD Cowen raised its GM price target to $132 from $126, suggesting the stock could gain 61% from its latest closing price. The firm called GM one of its top auto picks after the company delivered another better-than-expected quarter.

The firm said the company’s recent performance strengthens the argument for a higher valuation and that management’s comments about 2027 earnings support estimates above current market forecasts. General Motors stock edged 0.2% lower in Thursday’s premarket.

Wall Street: Higher Earnings Estimates Could Be Next

JPMorgan increased its GM price target to $120 from $110 and kept an Overweight rating, saying the company’s steady performance could lead to higher earnings estimates as it continues to improve its business.

RBC Capital analyst Tom Narayan raised his GM price target to $100 from $94 and kept an Outperform rating, saying the company’s latest results showed strong pricing and good control over costs.

Morningstar analyst David Whiston raised his price target for GM to $86 from $83, citing stronger guidance and improved financial momentum. Whiston said GM is effectively managing areas within its control, including product demand, incentives and expenses, though economic uncertainty remains a potential risk.

GM Stock: Retail Turns ‘Extremely Bullish’

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘extremley bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory the previous day. The stock recorded a 950% surge in message volume over the past week.

A user said, “$GM forming a potential double bottom type breakout on both 4hr & daily time frame, looks like a potential candidate for a move to $86/$88+ over $83.5 break and close then test all time highs again.”

GM stock has climbed 1% so far this year.

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