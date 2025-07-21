GlucoTrack repurchased over 90% of its Series A warrants, while Sarepta disclosed a third patient death, suspended Elevidys shipments, and added a black-box warning amid FDA scrutiny.

Retail chatter spiked last week as investors piled into three healthcare stocks: GlucoTrack, Sarepta Therapeutics, and TNF Pharmaceuticals, which recorded the highest increases in message volume among healthcare names on Stocktwits.

GlucoTrack (GCTK)

GlucoTrack posted the highest increase in retail chatter, with message volume surging 3,700% over the past seven days. As of late Sunday, sentiment remained ‘bullish’ among retail traders.

On July 8, the company announced the repurchase of over 90% of its Series A Warrants, funded with cash on hand.

The move followed last month’s disclosure of positive results from its first-in-human clinical study of its continuous blood glucose monitor (CBGM).

The implantable device demonstrated 99% data capture, strong accuracy, and no serious adverse events. Designed for a three-year lifespan, the CBGM measures blood glucose directly, not interstitial fluid, and requires no on-body wearable.

A long-term feasibility study is expected to launch in Q3 2025.

GCTK’s stock has declined 98.5% so far in 2025.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

Sarepta saw a 1,991% increase in message volume over the past week, with sentiment remaining ‘extremely bullish’ as of late Sunday, despite mounting regulatory concerns.

On July 19, shares plunged over 26% in midday trading after FDA Commissioner Marty Makary said the agency is “taking a hard look” at whether Sarepta’s gene therapy, Elevidys, should stay on the market.

The company disclosed a third patient death on July 18, involving a 51-year-old participant in a limb-girdle muscular dystrophy trial using a similar viral vector to Elevidys. Two earlier deaths were already under FDA investigation. Reuters reported the agency plans to request a voluntary halt to Elevidys' shipments.

Amid the fallout, analysts criticized Sarepta for not disclosing the fatality earlier, particularly during a recent business update where it announced a 500-job layoff and $400 million in cost cuts.

The company has since paused shipments to non-ambulatory patients and agreed to a black box warning for Elevidys, citing the risk of acute liver failure.

SRPT’s stock has declined 88.7% so far in 2025.

TNF Pharmaceuticals (TNFA)

TNF Pharma recorded a 1,900% rise in message volume over the past seven days on Stocktwits, with sentiment labeled ‘extremely bullish’ as of late Sunday.

Although there was no specific news catalyst driving the buzz last week, the momentum has been strong since last month when TNFA announced a Compassionate Use collaboration with the DADA2 Foundation to study isomyosamine as a treatment for DADA2, a rare pediatric autoinflammatory disorder.

In April, TNFA partnered with Renova Health to apply AI and machine learning to optimize patient recruitment. The company is analyzing data from 30,000 patients to identify high-risk cohorts, particularly for interventions related to inflammation and side effects of GLP-1 therapy.

TNFA’s pipeline includes two drug platforms: isomyosamine, which regulates inflammatory pathways, and Supera-CBD, which targets chronic pain, addiction, and epilepsy.

TNFA’s stock has declined 92.4% so far in 2025.

