The analyst said the company is trading near its 9-week EMA, facing short-term resistance but supported by a rising trendline with strong volume-backed buying on dips.

​Globus Spirits Ltd is showing signs of sustained bullish momentum, with SEBI-registered analyst WealthFino highlighting it as a potential one- to two-year investment opportunity based on technical factors.

At the time of writing, shares of Globus Spirits were trading at ₹1,009.75, up 2.17% on the day.

According to WealthFino, the stock is currently hovering around its 9-week EMA of ₹984, which is acting as a short-term resistance.

The price structure continues to post higher highs and higher lows, a sign of an ongoing uptrend supported by a rising trendline.

WealthFino recommends accumulation in the ₹940–₹950 range, citing solid volume support and consistent buying on dips near the trendline, signaling strong accumulation.

The analyst has set upside targets at ₹1,090, ₹1,148, and ₹1,200.

However, a breakdown below ₹880 may suggest a trend reversal or an extended consolidation period.

WealthFino advises applying proper risk management and stop-loss strategies, noting that volume-backed rebounds near trendline support add conviction to the current setup.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bullish’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

The stock has risen 15.4% so far in 2025.

