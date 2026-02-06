According to data from the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), representing most U.S. chipmakers, worldwide chip revenue hit $791.7 billion in 2025, marking a 25.6% year-on-year jump.

Logic chips, produced by companies like Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices, and Intel, were the top-selling category, rising 39.9% year-on-year to $301.9 billion.

Memory products followed, rising 34.8% year on year to $223.1 billion.

In the fourth quarter, semiconductor sales reached $236.6 billion, a 37.1% year-on-year rise and a 13.6% increase from the third quarter of 2025.

Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), which represents most U.S. chipmakers, said that global semiconductor sales are on track to reach $1 trillion in 2026, fueled by surging demand for AI-driven data centers.

“The global semiconductor industry posted its highest-ever annual sales in 2025, nearly hitting $800 billion, and global sales in 2026 are projected to reach roughly $1 trillion.” -John Neuffer, president and CEO, SIA

Global Semiconductor Sales See Record Growth

The industry body said that worldwide semiconductor sales reached a record high in 2025.

Neuffer added that chips are at the core of most modern technology, and new fields like AI, Internet of Things (IoT), 6G, and self-driving cars will keep boosting demand for semiconductors.

Regional Sales

Sales expanded across most regions in 2025. Asia Pacific and All Others region led growth with a 45% YoY increase, followed by the Americas at 30.5%, China at 17.3%, and Europe at 6.3%.

Neuffer said it’s important for U.S. leaders to focus on policies that support the country’s semiconductor industry in the long term.

“A globally competitive U.S. semiconductor industry will allow us to boost our economy, enhance national security, and lead the global race for technological leadership in the 21st century,” he added.

