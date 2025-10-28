GitHub said that this would be part of a customer’s paid GitHub Copilot subscription, with a single command center to assign, steer, and track the work of multiple agents from anywhere.

GitHub, a Microsoft (MSFT) unit, said on Tuesday it was introducing “Agent HQ,” which would transform GitHub into an open ecosystem that unites every coding agent on a single platform.

“Over the coming months, coding agents from Anthropic, OpenAI, Google, Cognition, xAI, and more will become available directly within GitHub,” the company said in a blog post.

“Mission Control”

GitHub said that this would be part of a customer’s paid GitHub Copilot subscription and starts with a “mission control,” a single command center to assign, steer, and track the work of multiple agents from anywhere.

The company noted that the “mission control” feature extends to VS Code, which is an open-source and cross-platform source-code editor developed by Microsoft, with new ways to plan and customize agent behavior.

GitHub noted that it would be backed by enterprise-grade functionality, a new generation of agentic code review, a dedicated control plane to govern AI access and agent behavior, and a metrics dashboard to understand the impact of AI on one’s work.

Integration Begins This Week

The company said that starting this week, Copilot Pro+ users can begin working with OpenAI Codex in VS Code Insiders. GitHub noted that OpenAI was “the first of our partner agents to extend beyond its native surfaces and directly into the editor.”

“We want to bring a little bit of order to the chaos of innovation,” GitHub COO Kyle Daigle told CNBC in an interview. “With so many different agents, there’s so many different ways of kicking off these asynchronous tasks, and so our big opportunity here is to bring this all together,” Daigle said.

Shares of Microsoft have gained nearly 29% this year.

