Armani’s death was confirmed by the brand on its official Instagram page, with the firm stating that the iconic designer continued to work until his final days.

Giorgio Armani, the legendary Italian fashion designer, has passed away at the age of 91.

Armani’s death was confirmed by the brand on its official Instagram page. It said that Armani worked until his final days, dedicating himself to the company, its collections, and ongoing future projects. It added that he was “indefatigable to the end.”

Get updates to this story developing <directly on Stocktwits<.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<