The firms stated that HanesBrands shareholders will receive 0.102 common shares of Gildan and $0.80 in cash for each share of HanesBrands common stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) is set to acquire HanesBrands Inc. (HBI) in a transaction valued at about $4.4 billion in enterprise value, the companies announced on Wednesday.

The firms noted that HanesBrands shareholders will receive 0.102 common shares of Gildan and $0.80 in cash for each share of HanesBrands common stock

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits<.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<