GigCapital7 Corp. (GIG) on Wednesday announced that, along with Hadron Energy, it will conduct meetings with the investment community to explore financing options in furtherance of its business combination with the latter.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), GigCapital7 stated that it is contemplating a private capital raise. It is considering this fundraise through the issuance of simple agreements for future equity (SAFE) via one or more private placements.

This comes after Hadron Energy announced in September that it would go public via a business combination with GigCapital7. Hadron Energy is an emerging nuclear energy company that specializes in micro modular reactor (MMR) development, design, and research.

GigCapital7’s shares were up nearly 5% in Wednesday morning’s trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory, and GigCapital7 was among the top trending equity tickers on the platform at the time of writing.

