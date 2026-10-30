HSBC raised its price target to $1,100 from $1,040 and said GE Vernova’s wind division “looks largely derisked,” according to The Fly.

HSBC also said higher-priced gas and grid deliveries will drive further earnings upgrades, The Fly reported.

On Thursday, Susquehanna lowered its price target to $1,250 from $1,270 while maintaining a ‘Positive’ rating, while RBC Capital raised its price target to $1,230 from $1,225 and maintained its ‘Outperform’ rating, according to The Fly.

31 out of 37 analysts covering the stock rate it ‘Buy’ or ‘Strong Buy,’ whereas six rate it ‘Hold,’ according to Koyfin.

GE Vernova (GEV) drew investor attention on Friday after HSBC upgraded the stock to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold,’ saying the breadth of gas demand supports the company’s resilience in 2027 and its wind division “looks largely derisked” and is “past the worst.”

HSBC raised its price target to $1,100 from $1,040, citing higher pricing and gas and grid deliveries as potential drivers of further earnings upgrades, according to The Fly.

GEV shares traded 2.75% lower in premarket trading at the time of writing.

Thirty-one out of 37 analysts covering the stock rate it ‘Buy’ or ‘Strong Buy,’ while six rate it ‘Hold,’ according to Koyfin. The 12-month price target ranges from $940 to $1,450, with an average of $1,198.91.

Analysts Deliver Mixed Verdicts After Q3 Results

Analyst reactions on Thursday were mixed, with some firms citing earnings momentum and others pointing to elevated expectations and potential order concerns.

Citi lowered its price target to $1,000 from $1,125 and maintained a ‘Neutral’ rating, according to The Fly. The firm said the muted reaction to GE Vernova’s solid Q3 results and raised guidance reflected elevated expectations, adding that the risk/reward looked balanced at current share levels.

TD Cowen lowered its price target to $1,125 from $1,235 while maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating. The firm said concerns about peak orders in the first half of 2026 may have contributed to the stock’s weakness, while noting that the company’s guidance had reflected this order profile for some time.

Analyst Old PT New PT HSBC $1,040 $1,100 RBC Capital $1,225 $1,230 TD Cowen $1,235 $1,125 JPMorgan $1,150 $1,035 Susquehanna $1,270 $1,250 Citi $1,125 $1,000

Source: The Fly<

Susquehanna also lowered its price target to $1,250 from $1,270 and maintained a ‘Positive’ rating, according to The Fly. The firm noted that the company added 11 GW in new gas contracts in Q3, bringing total capacity under contract to 122 GW. Power margins stood at 21.4%, driven by higher-priced orders converting to shipments, with the second-half run rate viewed as a good starting point for 2027.

RBC Capital raised its price target to $1,230 from $1,225 and maintained an ‘Outperform’ rating after the company’s Q3 earnings beat. The firm said GE Vernova was beginning to benefit from increased manufacturing capacity and earlier price increases flowing through to its income statement. It also cited growth and synergy opportunities from the proposed $9 billion Trench Group acquisition.

How Retail Views GEV

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around GEV stock remained ‘bullish’ over the past 24 hours, with ‘high’ message volumes.

One bullish user called GEV the “best industrial stock” to buy, saying its earnings made the stock look cheap.

View this Stocktwits post

Another, however, expressed dissatisfaction with GEV’s recent share-price action.

View this Stocktwits post

GEV shares have surged over 34% year-to-date.

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