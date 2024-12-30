Genius Group Stock Swings After Announcing Bitcoin Buy Worth $10M: Retail Sentiment Improves

In the six weeks since announcing its shift in its treasury strategy, Genius Group has spent $30 million to acquire 319.4 Bitcoin.

Genius Group Stock Swings After Announcing Bitcoin Buy Worth $10M: Retail Sentiment Improves
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 30, 2024, 10:21 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 30, 2024, 10:21 PM IST

Shares of education platform Genius Group were in the spotlight on Monday morning after the company announced that it had acquired an additional 105 Bitcoin for $10 million, bringing its total Bitcoin holdings to 319 tokens.

After dropping over 2% in early morning trade, the stock was up over 4% at last check.

The company reiterated its "Bitcoin-first" strategy, which was unveiled in November. Genius Group plans to allocate 90% or more of its reserves to Bitcoin, with an initial goal of accumulating $120 million worth of the cryptocurrency. 

In the six weeks since announcing the strategy, the company has spent $30 million to acquire 319.4 Bitcoin at an average price of $93,919 per token. The purchase represents 25% of the company’s initial Bitcoin target, exceeding its internal timeline.

Screenshot 2024-12-30 104353.png Genius Group's Bitcoin Purchases Over The Last 6 Weeks | Source:BitcoinTreasuries

The move mirrors the treasury strategy employed by Michael Saylor-owned MicroStrategy, which has been announcing its Bitcoin purchases every Monday. 

Genius Group's CEO has framed the shift as a long-term commitment to the digital asset, emphasizing its role in safeguarding company reserves amid a volatile economic climate.

Screenshot 2024-12-30 105112.png Genius Group Ltd. Sentiment and Message Volume on Dec 30 as of 10:50 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Genius Group improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ as chatter also increased to ‘normal’ levels from ‘level’ a day ago. 

Users debated whether or not the current levels of dilutions are sustainable.

Others celebrated that the company now has Bitcoin worth $30 million in its coffers. 

According to the company, the next step is to focus on maximizing its BTC Yield – a Bitcoin Treasury key performance indicator (KPI), initiated by Saylor for Microstrategy.

“Now, with a focus on BTC Yield KPI, we are considering various investment and finance options that maximize shareholder value whilst accelerating our progress in building our Bitcoin Treasury,” said CEO Roger Hamilton.

Since November, the company has achieved a BTC Yield of 1,646% so far. 

However, the stock has dipped nearly 90% this year, trading near its 52-week low of $0.51 and far from its 52-week high of $7.08.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Bitcoin’s Drop To $93K Drags BTC Mining Stocks: Retail Sentiment Remains Frosty

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

CTM Stock Surges Over 45% After $3.7M Public Offer Announcement: Retail Mood Bullish

CTM Stock Surges Over 45% After $3.7M Public Offer Announcement: Retail Mood Bullish

Nano Nuclear Stock Slides After Fiscal 2024 Losses Widen: Retail Turns Contrarian On 2025 Outlook

Nano Nuclear Stock Slides After Fiscal 2024 Losses Widen: Retail Turns Contrarian On 2025 Outlook

Bitcoin’s Drop To $93K Drags BTC Mining Stocks: Retail Sentiment Remains Frosty

Bitcoin’s Drop To $93K Drags BTC Mining Stocks: Retail Sentiment Remains Frosty

Gorilla Technology Stock Surges As Company Injects $6 Million Through Fresh Capital: Retail Sentiment Turns Bullish

Gorilla Technology Stock Surges As Company Injects $6 Million Through Fresh Capital: Retail Sentiment Turns Bullish

Boeing Stock Trends On Stocktwits After South Korea Plans Inspection Of All B737-800 Aircraft Used By Domestic Airlines

Boeing Stock Trends On Stocktwits After South Korea Plans Inspection Of All B737-800 Aircraft Used By Domestic Airlines

Recent Stories

Dharm Dhwajas of two more Sannyasi Akharas raised in the Mahakumbh

Mahakumbh 2025: Dharm Dhwajas of two more Sannyasi Akharas raised in the Mahakumbh area

Ensure timely and quality construction of universities: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tells officials

Ensure timely and quality construction of universities: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tells officials

CTM Stock Surges Over 45% After $3.7M Public Offer Announcement: Retail Mood Bullish

CTM Stock Surges Over 45% After $3.7M Public Offer Announcement: Retail Mood Bullish

Nano Nuclear Stock Slides After Fiscal 2024 Losses Widen: Retail Turns Contrarian On 2025 Outlook

Nano Nuclear Stock Slides After Fiscal 2024 Losses Widen: Retail Turns Contrarian On 2025 Outlook

BREAKING: Isro successfully launches SpaDeX Mission from Sriharikota (WATCH) shk

Isro successfully launches SpaDeX Mission to test docking, pave way for Chandrayaan 4, Gaganyaan (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon