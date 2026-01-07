The company’s EV sales dropped 43% to 25,219 units after federal tax credit on the purchase of new EVs expired on Sept. 30, driving down consumer demand.

Vehicle sales in the U.S. through 2025 increased 5.5% to 2.85 million units.

The company also witnessed the best retail sales for its Cadillac brand since 2007 in 2025 as sales touched 173,515 units, marking a year-on-year growth of over 8%.

GM is now looking to appeal to budget-driven customers with the launch of the next-generation Bolt EV in the first quarter of 2026 with a starting price of $29,990.



Automaker General Motors (GM) on Monday reported fourth-quarter (Q4) deliveries of 703,001 units in the U.S., a decline of about 7%, as electric vehicle demand took a dive.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The company’s EV sales dropped 43% to 25,219 units, after federal tax credit on the purchase of new EVs expired on Sept. 30, driving down consumer demand. Sales of the company’s Equinox EV SUV fell about 72% in the quarter while sales of the Blazer EV fell more sharply by 77%.

Next-Generation Bolt EV

However, General Motors is now looking to appeal to budget-driven customers with the launch of the next-generation Bolt EV in the first quarter of 2026 with a starting price of $29,990. The previous generation of the Bolt EV was among the company’s best-sellers until its discontinuation in late 2023.

The company took a $1.6 billion charge in October after it pulled back on its EV capacity. The automaker also signaled that more write-downs are in store.

“We continue managing our EV business to protect our brands and products. Our EV incentives remain approx. half the industry average,” the company said in a statement on Monday.

2025 Overall Sales

Vehicle sales in the U.S. through 2025 increased 5.5% to 2.85 million units. Sales of the GMC Sierra rose about 10% during the full year while sales of the Chevrolet Silverado rose 5%. The company also witnessed the best retail sales for its Cadillac brand since 2007 in 2025 as sales touched 173,515 units, marking a year-on-year growth of over 8%.

Full-year EV sales rose 48% to 169,887 units, spurred by a strong third quarter when customers rushed to make their EV purchase before incentives expired.

Shares of GM traded 2% higher on Monday at the time of writing.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around GM stock stayed within the ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at ‘low’ levels.

GM stock is up by 55% in the past 12 months.

Read also: Lucid Hits Highest Delivery Numbers In Q4 While Rivals Rivian, Tesla Witness Demand Drop

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<