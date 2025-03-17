General Mills Stock Falls As Citi Places It On ‘Negative Catalyst Watch’: Retail Sentiment Sours

Sentiment on Stocktwits ended Friday in the ‘bearish' zone compared to neutral a week ago.

General Mills Stock Falls As Citi Places It On ‘Negative Catalyst Watch’: Retail Sentiment Sours
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 17, 2025, 11:00 AM IST

Shares of General Mills Inc. (GIS) have dived 8.85% in the past five days following a price target cut ahead of the consumer products giant’s fiscal third-quarter earnings, dragging down retail sentiment.

Wall Street expects the company to post earnings per share of $0.97 on revenue of $4.96 billion. General Mills has beaten EPS estimates all four times in the past four quarters and revenue thrice in the same period.

In the second quarter, General Mills posted net sales of $5.2 billion, up 2% year-over-year,  while organic net sales rose 1%.

On Friday, Citi analyst Thomas Palmer lowered the firm's price target to $58 from $60 with a ‘neutral’ rating on the shares, The Fly reported.

Citi put the company on a "90-day negative catalyst watch" as it saw downside risks to both sales and earnings estimates. Citi cited that shipment timing could weigh on the company’s forthcoming results in addition to challenges in its takeaway trends, especially snack bars and cereal.

According to the report, General Mills' investments to boost sales growth could put pressure on pricing and margins with “limited benefit to volume.”

Last month, Jefferies reportedly raised its price target to $62 from $58 with a ‘Hold’ rating following an update from the management on its inventory and consumption trends that indicated ”a possible guidance cut" when the company reports Q3 results. The brokerage’s own data also projected the company’s channel retail sales trends worsening sequentially from Q2, said the report.

Sentiment on Stocktwits ended Friday in the ‘bearish' zone compared to neutral a week ago. Message volume was in the ‘low’ zone compared to 'normal' in the same period.

Screenshot 2025-03-17 at 8.06.13 AM.png

However, one bullish watcher called food stocks defensive.



General Mills’ stock is down 6.6% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

We Asked Retail Traders Their Top Quantum Stock: D-Wave Leads The Pack, Followed By Rigetti

We Asked Retail Traders Their Top Quantum Stock: D-Wave Leads The Pack, Followed By Rigetti

Boeing's Retail Traders Split After Transportation Secretary Says FAA Not Ready To Remove 737 MAX Production Cap

Boeing's Retail Traders Split After Transportation Secretary Says FAA Not Ready To Remove 737 MAX Production Cap

Formula One Analyst Says Investor Fears Over Recession Impact Unfounded, Upgrades Stock: Retail’s Bullish

Formula One Analyst Says Investor Fears Over Recession Impact Unfounded, Upgrades Stock: Retail’s Bullish

Joby Aviation Sparks Early Bullish Retail Chatter With Virgin Atlantic Air Taxi Deal In UK

Joby Aviation Sparks Early Bullish Retail Chatter With Virgin Atlantic Air Taxi Deal In UK

Agnico, B2Gold, Endeavour, Barrick, Rio Tinto: These 5 Mining Stocks Saw The Biggest Retail Buzz Surge Last Week

Agnico, B2Gold, Endeavour, Barrick, Rio Tinto: These 5 Mining Stocks Saw The Biggest Retail Buzz Surge Last Week

Recent Stories

Emilie Dequenne, Belgian actress and Cannes best actress winner, passes away at 43 NTI

Emilie Dequenne, Belgian actress and Cannes best actress winner, passes away at 43

India or Pakistan? PM Modi asked which has better cricket team. His response goes viral (WATCH) shk

India or Pakistan? PM Modi asked who has better cricket team. His EPIC response goes viral (WATCH)

Karnataka acts tough on abandonment of elderly parents; Orders cancellation of property transfers anr

Karnataka acts tough on abandonment of elderly parents; Orders cancellation of property transfers

Oppo F29 series launching in India on March 20: Check out expected specifications and price gcw

Oppo F29 series launching in India on March 20: Check out expected specifications and price

Big pay hike! West Bengal govt employees' salaries may double with DA increase AJR

Big pay hike! WB govt employees' salaries may double with DA increase

Recent Videos

Chaibasa Police, CRPF Recover & Destroy 10kg IED in Anti-Naxal Operation!

Chaibasa Police, CRPF Recover & Destroy 10kg IED in Anti-Naxal Operation!

Video Icon
Top 10 Neha Kakkar Songs to Chill This Weekend!

Top 10 Neha Kakkar Songs to Chill This Weekend!

Video Icon
Gujarat Police Cracks Down on Anti-Social Elements – Ruthless Action Begins!

Gujarat Police Cracks Down on Anti-Social Elements – Ruthless Action Begins!

Video Icon
JDU Supporters Put Up Posters for Nishant Kumar in Patna | Asianet Newsable

JDU Supporters Put Up Posters for Nishant Kumar in Patna | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
BLA Militants Strike Again: Suicide Attack Kills Five in Pakistan! | Asianet Newsable

BLA Militants Strike Again: Suicide Attack Kills Five in Pakistan! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon