ACIU shares surged over 23% after the company announced positive results from an interim Phase 2 study.

The trial results showed for the first time that active immunotherapy targeting a-syn pathology could slow the progression of Parkinson’s disease.

The interim results from the study showed a 100% responder rate for all targets.

ACIU plans to seek regulatory feedback to potentially speed up the clinical development path towards registration.



AC Immune SA (ACIU) shares surged on Thursday morning after the biopharma company announced positive results from the interim Phase 2 study of its early Parkinson’s disease treatment.

The company said that the results of the VacSYn trial of ACI-7104.056 showed, for the first time, that targeting a-syn pathology with an active immunotherapy could possibly slow the progression of Parkinson’s disease.

Shares of ACIU surged over 23% in pre-market trading after the announcement.

“The interim Phase 2 data shows the potential of our ACI-7104.056 active immunotherapy to slow the progression of Parkinson’s disease and hold the promise of a tremendous step forward for millions of patients,” said Andrea Pfeifer, CEO of AC Immune SA. Pfeifer added that the strong results would be a basis for accelerating the development of the treatment.

Study Results

The interim results from the study showed that the company’s new treatment had a 100% responder rate, meaning all participants had the expected immune response across all immunogenicity measures used.

There were no clinically relevant or serious adverse effects to the drug apart from routine side effects such as injection site reactions, headaches, and fatigue, as reported by some participants.

Final results from the Part 1 trial are expected in mid-2026, and the company plans to seek regulatory feedback to potentially speed up the clinical development path towards registration.

How Are Stocktwits Users Reacting?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ACIU jumped from ‘bearish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume jumped to ‘extremely high’ from ‘normal’ levels at the time of writing.

Shares of ACIU are up over 31% in the past six months.

