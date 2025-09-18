According to a Bloomberg report, no final decision has been made on the timing and size of a potential disposal, and considerations are preliminary.

Shares of GE Healthcare Technologies (GEHC) jumped 1% in the pre-market session on Thursday, following reports that the company is considering options, including the sale of a stake in its China unit.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter, that the U.S.medical technology company has been working with advisers to evaluate options for the business. A potential transaction may value the China assets at several billion dollars, the report said.

However, no final decision has been made on the timing and size of a potential disposal, and considerations are preliminary, sources told Bloomberg. According to the report, China is the company’s second-largest market, with approximately 7,000 employees in the region.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around GEHC stock fell from ‘bullish’ to’ neutral’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at ‘normal’ levels.

GEHC's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 7:49 a.m. ET on Sept. 18, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

GE Healthcare was spun off from General Electric in 2023. It delivers advanced technologies, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and AI-powered tools for medical use. According to the company, it has over 200 imaging software applications and treats over a billion patients annually.

In February, the company said that its revenue growth in the U.S. in 2024 was partially offset by continued market softness in China. For the second quarter, GE Healthcare reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.06, compared to $1 in the corresponding quarter of 2024, and revenue growth of 3% on a reported basis to $5 billion.

GEHC stock is down 2% this year and approximately 13% over the past 12 months.

Read also: Why Did 89bio Stock Nearly Double In Value Today?

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<