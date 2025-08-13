The deal aims to bolster Britain’s supply chain and reflects alignment with the U.K. government’s Strategic Defense Review ambitions to reinforce national industrial resilience.

GE Aerospace (GE) on Wednesday said it has finalized a six-year manufacturing contract with Barnes Aerospace to produce components for the T700/CT7 family of engines at the latter’s facility in Newton Abbot, U.K.

The deal aims to bolster Britain’s supply chain and reflects alignment with the U.K. government’s Strategic Defense Review ambitions to reinforce national industrial resilience.

