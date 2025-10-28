BofA raised its price target on GE Aerospace to $365 from $310, while maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating.

Shares of GE Aerospace rose over 2% and were just about $5 shy of an all-time high, after JP Morgan and Bank of America (BofA) raised their price targets on the stock.

BofA raised its price target on GE Aerospace to $365 from $310, while maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating. With both Commercial Engines & Services and Defense & Propulsion Tech segments thriving, BofA sees “a solid setup into 2026” for the “best-in-class operator and innovator.”

JP Morgan lifted its price target on the stock to $325 from $275 while maintaining an ‘Overweight’ rating, citing strong demand trends and solid execution at GE Aerospace.

Strong Q3 Print

Last week, GE Aerospace’s shares hit a record high after the company reported a third-quarter 2025 revenue of $12.2 billion, up 24% year-over-year (YoY), with profit surging 33% to $2.5 billion. Profit margin increased 150 basis points to 20.7%.

The company also booked total orders worth $12.8 billion, marking a 2% increase from last year.

GE Aerospace raised its full-year 2025 guidance after the strong quarter, driven by improved output, higher supplier contributions, and strong operating execution across its global aviation programs.

The company upgraded its full-year 2025 revenue growth forecast to ‘high-teens’ from ‘mid-teens’ earlier. It also expects operating profit in the $8.65 billion to $8.85 billion range, compared with previous guidance of $8.2 billion to $8.5 billion.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

The strong Q3 results turned an already ‘bullish’ retail view of the stock to ‘extremely bullish’. Market chatter also increased significantly to ‘extremely high’.

GE Aerospace's Sentiment Meter and Message Volumes at 02:30 p.m. ET on October 28, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

The stock has nearly doubled in value this year, gaining more than 85%.

