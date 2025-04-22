CEO Larry Culp stated that the company is responding to current macroeconomic conditions by implementing strategic measures, including cost controls and utilizing available trade programs.

GE Aerospace (GE) shares rose in pre-market trading on Tuesday after the company reaffirmed its 2025 financial outlook and posted stronger-than-expected first-quarter results, signaling resilience amid rising tariff uncertainty under President Donald Trump.

The world’s largest jet engine maker reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.49, ahead of the average analyst estimate of $1.27. Revenue rose 10.9% to $9.94 billion, topping the $9.04 billion consensus forecast compiled by Koyfin.

GE Aerospace’s stock climbed as much as 2.5% in early trade. The gain followed a four-day losing streak, during which the stock fell 4.1% through Monday.

The company, which spun off from General Electric Co. in April last year, reaffirmed its guidance for adjusted earnings per share of $5.10 to $5.45 this year and stated that it still expects low double-digit revenue growth.

It credited solid commercial demand and internal cost controls for supporting the outlook despite broader market volatility.

“The macroeconomic dynamics we are operating in today require us to take a number of strategic actions, such as controlling costs and leveraging available trade programs,” CEO Larry Culp said in a statement.

He added that while the forecast factors in current tariffs, it does not assume further escalation or a global recession.

The steady guidance stands in contrast to recent warnings from U.S. airlines, some of which have pulled back on capacity plans and lowered outlooks amid concerns that Trump’s trade policy could push the U.S. economy toward recession.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) last week withdrew its full-year forecast, citing uncertainty stemming from global trade frictions.

GE Aerospace stock is up 6% year-to-date and has gained nearly 20% over the past 12 months.

