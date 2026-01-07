In a post on X platform, Black reiterated his belief that multiple automakers would reach self-driving capabilities around the same time as Tesla Inc. (TSLA).

Gary Black reiterated his belief that multiple automakers would reach self-driving capabilities around the same time as Tesla Inc. (TSLA).

Black stated that the Alpamayo system combines camera-based vision with radar inputs, allowing automakers to decide how advanced their vehicles should be.

In Alpamayo, manufacturers can choose enhanced driver assistance, including more advanced automated driving features covering Levels 2+, 3, and 4.

Gary Black, managing partner of Future Fund, said on Tuesday that the race toward unsupervised autonomy may not produce a single clear winner, but instead several companies arriving at similar milestones around the same time.

Nvidia’s Alpamayo System

Black’s view challenges the long-held assumption that one automaker would dominate full autonomy. He pointed to Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)’s latest Alpamayo artificial intelligence platform as evidence that multiple brands can progress in parallel by adopting flexible technology rather than building everything in-house.

That shift reinforces the idea that autonomy can scale across the industry rather than remain concentrated within a single company.

Nvidia stock inched 0.5% higher in Tuesday’s premarket. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ territory the previous day. Message volume shifted to ‘high’ from ‘low’ levels in 24 hours.

On Monday, in his keynote address at CES 2026, Nvidia CEO Jensen announced the launch of Alpamayo, a collection of AI tools and data that helps companies build self-driving cars more quickly and safely. It is designed for advanced autonomy and helps vehicles see their surroundings, make decisions, and respond in a more human-like way.

“The ChatGPT moment for physical AI is here — when machines begin to understand, reason and act in the real world.” -Jensen Huang, CEO, Nvidia

Customised Autonomy

Gary Black stated that the Alpamayo system combines camera-based vision with radar inputs, allowing automakers to decide how advanced their vehicles should be.

Manufacturers can choose enhanced driver assistance, including more advanced automated driving features covering Levels 2+, 3, and 4. This modular structure gives car companies greater control over costs, safety features, and rollout timing.

Mercedes-Benz Group is expected to be among the first to adopt the platform, with vehicles using the technology planned for release in 2026. Other automakers, including Lucid, will also benefit from the ability to tailor autonomy rather than commit to a single, fixed approach, added Black.

NVDA stock has gained over 25% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<