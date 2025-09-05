Gartner stock has lost about 51% year-to-date, although the Koyfin-compiled analysts’ consensus price target of $304.78 implies nearly 30% upside potential.

Gartner, Inc. (IT) stock edged up 0.11% in the early premarket session on Friday as investors weighed in on reports of job cuts and also braced for the U.S. non-farm payroll report due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The marketing research company has allegedly laid off 1,000 employees who worked at its Gurgaon, India office, located near the country’s capital city of New Delhi, information shared by Reddit users on the r/Gurgaon subthread showed.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company has offices at multiple locations in India, including Bangalore, Gurgaon, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi and Mumbai. Its registered office in India is located in Mumbai’s Banda Kurla Complex, but the company has a significant operational presence in the DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon.

Gartner stock has lost about 51% year-to-date (YTD), although the Koyfin-compiled analysts’ consensus price target of $304.78 implies nearly 30% upside potential.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock stayed at ‘bearish’ levels (38/100), and the message volume flow was also anemic at ‘low’ levels.

IT sentiment and message volume as of 5:40 a.m. ET, Sept. 5 | source: Stocktwits

After topping out in early February, Gartner stock has come under pressure and has traced a broader downtrend since then.

In early August, the stock shed nearly 28% despite the company reporting a double beat for the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

The stock also snagged price target cuts from many analysts, with UBS downgrading it to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Buy,’ citing the company’s soft contract value growth, the Fly reported. The firm stated that the company now appears to be a 3% organic grower in 2026, down from the previously expected 6% rate. According to the firm, this will limit stock upside.

Wells Fargo cut its price target for the stock to $225 from $345, citing a wide contract value miss in the second quarter. The firm based its toned-down expectations on macro uncertainty pressuring the selling environment, as well as cancellations and non-renewals of federal government contracts.

It noted that 40% of federal contracts would come up for renewal in the second half of 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<