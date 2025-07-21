Collectible cards, from Pokémon and Magic: The Gathering to Yu-Gi-Oh! and sports cards, have transformed from a childhood pastime into a booming industry in recent years.

A potentially new and upcoming service at GameStop (GME) caught the eye of retail investors on Stocktwits, sparking chatter around the stock over the weekend.

Details suggest that the video game retailer is poised to make a significant move in the trading cards market, which could be a potentially positive development for its business.

Users noted a trademark filing on the United States Patent and Trademark Office's site, dated July 16. The filing indicates that GameStop is likely developing an online marketplace for buying, selling, and displaying collectible cards, complete with features such as authentication, payment processing, and a digital animation that mimics ripping open booster packs.

"Online retail store services featuring collectible trading cards; online resale services for collectible trading cards; providing a marketplace for buyers and sellers of collectible trading cards," reads one of the trademark descriptions.

If it goes through, GameStop would enter a category dominated by eBay (EBAY) and its unit, TCGplayer, which eBay acquired for nearly $300 million in 2023. It would also be competing with services like ArenaClub, a well-known card trading marketplace.

Collectible cards, from Pokémon and Magic: The Gathering to Yu-Gi-Oh! and sports cards, have transformed from a childhood pastime into a booming industry in recent years. Fans and collectors treat them as valuable assets, trading and showcasing cards on social media and in tournaments. In 2022, a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle sold for a record $12.6 million at auction.

Reddit users also took note of the development at GameStop, with some calling it a promising space and others declaring, "GME will boom."

To be sure, GameStop already sells collector cards, also known as Power Packs. The new proposed platform would likely enhance GameStop's appeal as a key destination for trading cards.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment was 'neutral' as of late Sunday. The message volume was 'high', and a few users noted the trademark filing. A user noted the overnight volume in the stock, adding "something brewing this week."

GME shares are down 15% year-to-date.

