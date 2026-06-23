Galaxy Digital strengthened its institutional crypto lending push with an undisclosed strategic investment in Digital Prime Technologies, but GLXY still traded lower as weakness across crypto and tech stocks weighed on sentiment.

Galaxy invested in Digital Prime Technologies, the company behind Tokenet, an institutional digital asset lending platform developed with EquiLend.

Digital Prime said the investment will help accelerate Tokenet’s development and expand its institutional client base.

Tokenet went live in May with Galaxy among its first participants, bringing securities-lending workflows, collateral management, and lifecycle tools to digital asset lending.

Shares of Galaxy Digital (GLXY) fell more than 3% on Tuesday after the firm made a strategic investment in Digital Prime Technologies, the developer of an institutional digital asset lending platform Tokenet, deepening its push into institutional crypto lending. The financial terms were not disclosed.

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Tokenet is Digital Prime’s institutional digital asset lending platform, developed in partnership with EquiLend. The platform went live in May and applies securities-lending workflows, risk controls, collateral management, and loan lifecycle tools to digital asset lending.

Digital Prime said it will use Galaxy’s investment to accelerate Tokenet’s development and expand its institutional client base. The company said digital asset lending has historically lacked the governance and transparency structures required by institutional market participants. Tokenet is designed to close that gap by bringing traditional securities-finance standards into crypto lending.

Galaxy’s Head of Lending, Max Bareiss, said the maturation of digital asset lending depends on infrastructure institutions can trust from the start. Digital Prime CEO James Runnels said Galaxy’s role as both a live participant and investor reflects confidence in the platform and the market’s direction.

Why GLXY Still Traded Lower

The announcement came as crypto and tech-linked risk assets were under pressure. The pressure was not limited to crypto. Reuters reported that Nasdaq futures dropped more than 2% as concerns over AI buildout costs and the Fed rate outlook hit tech sentiment.

GLXY stock traded near $32.20 during midday trade. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around GLXY dropped to ‘bearish’ territory from ‘neutral’ zone, while chatter stayed at ‘low’ levels over the past day.

Broader Weakness Amid Tech Sector

The financial terms of the investment were not disclosed, leaving traders without a clear read on the size of Galaxy’s investment. More updates on Tokenet’s institutional clients, platform activity, or Galaxy’s lending plans would give the market something firmer to work with.

Traders will also watch whether crypto and tech sentiment stabilizes after Tuesday’s selloff, with GLXY trading lower alongside Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum, and QQQ despite the Digital Prime investment. Bitcoin traded near $62,400, off nearly 4%, while Ethereum’s price fell more than 5%.

According to Coinglass data, 4-hour Warranty Heatmap showed a sharp divergence between Bitcoin and Ethereum, with BTC leading positive flows at $11.1 million while ETH records the largest negative flow at $10.9 million.

SpaceX (SPCX) also faced notable selling pressure with a $5.86 million outflow. Positive flows are concentrated in BTC, semiconductor-related names such as Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X ETF (SOXL) and SanDisk (SNDK), and Solana (SOL), highlighting stronger demand in these assets despite weakness in ETH and SPCX.

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