Shares of fuboTV have gained nearly 10% so far this week following a renewed NBCUniversal distribution agreement, optimism tied to the FIFA World Cup 2026 live streaming, and positive sentiment.

Earlier on Thursday, Citizens reiterated a ‘Market Outperform’ rating on the company with a price target of $15, indicating an upside potential of over 43% from its last close.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around FUBO was in the bullish territory amid extremely high message volumes at the time of writing.

Shares of FUBO are down more than 66% this year, partly due to a 1-for-12 reverse stock split in March.

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) were up nearly 10% for the week through Thursday, on course for their best weekly performance in a month after the company secured a renewed NBCUniversal distribution agreement and benefiting from optimism tied to the FIFA World Cup 2026.

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The stock was amid the top trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing, amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes as retail investors actively debated its upside potential.

Meanwhile, earlier on Thursday, Citizens reiterated a ‘Market Outperform’ rating on the company with a price target of $15, indicating an upside potential of over 43% from its last close.

FuboTV, NBCUniversal Deal Revival

Earlier this week, FuboTV announced a new multi-year distribution agreement with NBCUniversal, restoring the live streamer’s English- and Spanish-language networks to the platform after an eight-month blackout.

Following the deal, a broad slate of NBCUniversal programming, including NBC, Telemundo, Bravo, Universo, NBC Sports Network (NBCSN), and select NBC Sports regional networks, were brought back to the platform.

In November 2025, contract negotiations between the two broke down over pricing and packaging demands, with Fubo saying that NBCUniversal’s terms were significantly higher than those offered to other distributors.

FIFA World Cup In 4K On FuboTV

FuboTV is also slated to benefit from its exclusive 4K streaming of all 104 matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup through its Elite plan. The move strengthens the company's position in the competitive live sports streaming market.

Beyond the World Cup, the company is promoting a broader lineup that includes MLB, NBA Finals, international soccer friendlies and major golf tournaments.

FUBO: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around FUBO was in the bullish territory at the time of writing.

One user said, “Top 5 entertainment apps and yesterday’s WC start wasn’t even with the interesting contestants.”

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Another user said, “buy and HOLD into july-Aug, 2027. Thank me later. Target Min 100% gain . See u at 2.5B mcap. ( very conservative target).”

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Meanwhile, Citizens reiterated its rating and price target on fuboTV, noting that the company's combination with Disney's Hulu + Live TV creates meaningful scale and positions it as the sixth-largest pay TV provider in the U.S.

The firm believes the transaction will drive significant cost synergies, particularly through lower content expenses, while creating opportunities to grow subscribers and revenue within Disney's broader ecosystem, according to a report from Investing.com.

Shares of FUBO are down more than 66% this year, partly due to a 1-for-12 reverse stock split in March.

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