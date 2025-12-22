ARKA Group offers space-based sensor technology and optical technology that will enable CACI to expand its offerings.

CACI International (CACI) on Monday announced it has agreed to acquire ARKA Group in an all-cash deal valued at $2.6 billion, from funds managed by Blackstone Tactical Opportunities, to expand its offerings in the national security and space sectors.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, the statement said.

CACI International shares were up nearly 1% in Monday’s pre-market trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

