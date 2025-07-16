The analyst highlights clear breakout patterns and volume-backed moves as bullish indicators.

Smallcap and midcaps are offering pockets of opportunities, driven by technical patterns, strong volumes and RSI strength.

SEBI-registered analyst Vinay Taparia is bullish on select breakout stocks across sectors such as healthcare, engineering, and metals.

Let’s take a look at his recommendations:

Shalby

Shalby has broken out from a small base at the bottom. Taparia noted that the stock has broken out of its one and a half month range on the upside. Its Relative Strength Index (RSI) is also indicating strength. He suggested buying on declines at ₹182 for a target of ₹210-₹225 and ₹240; and exit on close below ₹176.

Shalby shares have fallen 14% year-to-date (YTD).

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

Bombay Burmah Trading (BBTC) shares saw a small breakout on Tuesday, driven by good volumes. Taparia noted that the stock is also making lower lows, which he believes is a good sign. He suggested buying at ₹1,950 on a decline for targets of ₹2,150 and ₹2,340, and exiting on a close below ₹1,900. The recommendation is for a time frame of three to six months.

BBTC shares have fallen 6% year-to-date (YTD).

Kirloskar Industries

Kirloskar Industries has given a superb breakout with good volume, Taparia noted. Its RSI is also trending upward. He suggested buying at ₹4,250 on declines with a target of ₹4,850-₹5,300, and exit on closing below ₹4,100.

Kirloskar Industries shares have risen 3% year-to-date (YTD).

Bharat Gears

Bharat Gears saw a breakout on Tuesday, forming a bullish candle with significant volume. Taparia suggested buying it at ₹90 on a decline for targets of ₹120 and ₹130, and exiting on a close below ₹85.

Bharat Gears shares have fallen 2% year-to-date (YTD).

Vintage Coffee & Beverages

Vintage Coffee reached an all-time high on Tuesday, accompanied by strong volume. He suggested buying at ₹136 on a decline for targets of ₹160-₹175, and exiting on a close below ₹132.

Vintage Coffee shares have surged 26% year-to-date (YTD).

Shyam Metalics & Energy

Shyam Metalics formed a good bullish candle and closed above a small falling trend line on Tuesday. Taparia suggested buying at ₹860 on a decline for targets of ₹895-₹950 and ₹1,000. A close above ₹896 will form an inverted head and shoulder pattern breakout. He suggested exiting on close below ₹855.

Shyam Metalics shares have surged 24% year-to-date (YTD).

EMS

EMS has consistently taken support at the upward-moving trend line, and on Tuesday, it gave a small breakout. Stock can be bought at the current market price for targets of ₹682 and ₹750, and exit on closing below ₹595.

EMS shares have declined 28% year-to-date (YTD).

Rupa & Company

Rupa witnessed a superb cup and handle breakout on Tuesday; it can be bought at ₹215 on decline for targets of ₹260 and ₹290; exit on closing below ₹210.

Rupa shares have declined 8% year-to-date (YTD).

