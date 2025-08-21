Polycab, Waaree Energies, SBI Life Insurance, GM Breweries, and AstraZeneca Pharma India are among the debt-free names highlighted for their strong market positions, steady growth, and sector-specific tailwinds.

Investors in India are increasingly gravitating toward companies that carry no debt and deliver steady profits.

SEBI-registered analyst Rohit Mehta said such firms, with clean balance sheets and reliable earnings, can lay a strong foundation for long-term wealth creation.

Here are his recommendations:

Polycab India

Mehta said Polycab India, the country’s leading wires and cables manufacturer, has almost zero debt with a robust balance sheet. He pointed out its five-year stock price CAGR of 51%, supported by strong market share and capacity expansion.

He described the company as a long-term play on India’s housing, infrastructure, and electrification boom.

AstraZeneca Pharma India

Mehta stated that the domestic unit of AstraZeneca Pharma is entirely debt-free and has the strong support of its parent company. It has also been profitable over the years with double-digit margins and focuses on chronic therapies.

Pharma defensiveness and support from R&D will provide long-term tailwinds for this company, the analyst said.

Waaree Energies

Mehta described Waaree Energies as India’s leading solar module manufacturer, debt-free with strong cash flows. He said it is benefiting from the government’s green energy push and is rapidly expanding its capacity.

According to him, the renewable energy megatrend and the PLI scheme provide a long growth runway.

GM Breweries

Mehta highlighted GM Breweries as a strong regional player in the liquor segment with zero debt and decades of consistent profits.

He said the company is cash-rich with steady dividend payouts, calling it a simple business model with niche dominance and a rare find in the small-cap space.

SBI Life Insurance

Mehta said SBI Life Insurance is among India’s top private life insurers, with zero debt and a robust solvency ratio.

He noted its consistent profitability with rising premium income, calling it a long-term beneficiary of India’s under-penetrated insurance sector, supported by a strong brand backing.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<