Indian equity markets remain in a tight range in the weekly expiry session on Thursday. However, pockets of opportunity are emerging, with SEBI-registered analysts Kavita Agrawal and Vinay Taparia flagging bullish opportunities across stocks such as Laurus Labs, Alkem and MCX, among others.

Let’s take a look at their stock recommendations:

Laurus Labs

Agrawal highlighted the strong underlying momentum in Laurus Labs. On the 75-minute chart, its Relative Strength Index (RSI) is signaling a possible continuation of the uptrend, and increasing volumes show active buying interest.

She identified support at ₹832 (recently bounced sharply from this level) and resistance at ₹1,090.

Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX)

MCX shares are in an upward momentum, with their price action breaking past previous highs, showing a bullish structure.

Agrawal noted that a short-term pullback could give traders a perfect entry point before the next potential rally. She identified the entry zone at ₹8,072 (if price pulls back here), with support at ₹7,910 (to protect downside risk), and resistance at ₹8,870 (based on price structure & volume profile).

Volumes on the 75-minute chart show solid buying support in the current zone, increasing the probability of an upward bounce and making it favorable for a short-term swing trade.

Windlas Biotech

On its weekly chart, Windlas has retested key levels after a minor correction, with the 250-day EMA acting as a rock-solid support. Every rally in price is backed by positive volume activity, which is a healthy sign for any long-term trend.

On the daily chart, she noted that the momentum has turned positive again, with strong volumes.

According to Agrawal, the 250 EMA zone looks like a great accumulation point on a pullback. Resistance is seen at ₹1,473 (near the trendline), which, if broken, can take the stock to ₹2,264 in the longer term. On the other hand, she cautioned that if it breaks below the 250 EMA again, it’s best to exit and reassess the position.

Himadri Specialty Chemicals (HSCL)

According to Taparia, HSCL has formed a doji candle near the demand zone, followed by a good bullish candle, supported by volumes. The stock can move to ₹535 levels in the short term, but any correction till ₹440 should be used as a buying opportunity.

Alkem Laboratories

Alkem has given a good breakout with huge volumes. It can move to ₹5,425-₹5,650 in the short term, with ₹4,800 acting as a good support. A close below ₹4,700 negates this view, Taparia added.

