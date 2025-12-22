Leading tech firms and major banks rolled out massive buybacks, while top executives cashed in as markets rebounded from April’s tariff-driven slump.
- Amazon’s founder sold at least $5 billion in company stock this year, coinciding with his second wedding, making him the top insider seller.
- Big Tech firms and top banks announced record buybacks.
- S&P 500 suffered one of its worst drops in April, following President Donald Trump’s tariff announcements, and rallied in the latter part of the year, as the business environment stabilized.
In a volatile year, Corporate America seized the moment, with a wave of stock buybacks and executive sales. Data for 2025 show that leading tech firms and major banks unveiled massive repurchase programs, while top executives cashed in heavily as the market rebounded following April’s tariff‑driven slump.
The most talked-about share sale was that of Amazon.com, Inc. founder Jeff Bezos, which coincided with his wedding to longtime girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez. From June through August, Bezos sold at least $5 billion of shares, making it one of the biggest insider sales this year.
He is closely followed by Oracle’s Executive Vice Chair and former CEO Safra Catz, who sold about $1.7 billion worth of company stock, mainly in June and July.
Executive<
Designation<
Company<
Trade<
Period<
|Jeff Bezos
Executive Chairman
Amazon
At least $5B
June-July
|Safra Catz
Executive Vice Chair, Former CEO
Oracle
About $1.7B
January, June & July
|Michael Dell
CEO and Chairman
Dell
About $2.2B
June & October
|Jensen Huang
CEO
Nvidia
At least $1B
August
|Ernest Garcia II
Major Shareholder
Carvana
At least $1B
Through The Year
|Alex Karp
CEO
Palantir
About $170M
May, August & November
|Lisa Su
CEO
AMD
About $64M
August & December
Notable insider stock sales in 2025 (not exhaustive)<
Source: SEC filings, media reports, and Stocktwits research<
The benchmark S&P 500 suffered one of its worst troughs in April as President Donald Trump unveiled his tariff policy, which sent shockwaves through global markets and asset classes, and prompted companies in the U.S. and around the world to spend the following months restructuring their operations to offset or absorb the added costs.
However, markets stabilized in the latter part of the year, as more businesses demonstrated adaptability and steady performance than those that struggled to adjust.
Insider stock purchases lagged far behind sales, and those that did occur were driven more by executives signaling confidence in their companies than by a pursuit of personal financial gain. To be sure, that is typically the case; if management sees an opportunity in their company’s stock, they go for buybacks rather than executives picking up shares in their personal capacity.
Executive<
Designation<
Company<
Trade<
Horacio Rozanski
CEO
Booz Allen Hamilton
$2M
Kaz Nejatian
CEO
Opendoor
$1M
David Ricks
CEO
Eli Lilly
$1M
David Risher
CEO
Lyft
$100,000
Notable insider stock purchases in 2025 (not exhaustive).<
Source: SEC filings, media reports, and Stocktwits research<
This year, several companies announced record buybacks. Apple, which has had a rather challenging year due to weak sales, approved a massive $100 billion repurchase plan. Alphabet and Nvidia, tech heavyweights benefiting from a sharp year-end rally, announced sizable buybacks even as their stock prices remained strong.
Company<
Buyback Amount<
Date<
Apple
$100B
May
Alphabet
$70B
April
Nvidia
$60B
August
JPMorgan Chase
$50B
July
Goldman Sachs
$40B
April
Wells Fargo
$40B
May
Bank of America
$40B
July
Visa
$30B
April
Citigroup
$20B
January
Booking Holdings
$20B
February
Top corporate buybacks in 2025. Source: Visual Capitalist<
To be sure, companies have a long-term window to purchase their shares and strategically plan their purchases around favourable stock movements. Among companies with new buybacks, Citigroup and Alphabet have the highest year-to-date gains of around 61%, while Booking is the weakest with just 8% gains.<
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<