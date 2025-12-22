Leading tech firms and major banks rolled out massive buybacks, while top executives cashed in as markets rebounded from April’s tariff-driven slump.

  • Amazon’s founder sold at least $5 billion in company stock this year, coinciding with his second wedding, making him the top insider seller.
  • Big Tech firms and top banks announced record buybacks.
  • S&P 500 suffered one of its worst drops in April, following President Donald Trump’s tariff announcements, and rallied in the latter part of the year, as the business environment stabilized.

In a volatile year, Corporate America seized the moment, with a wave of stock buybacks and executive sales. Data for 2025 show that leading tech firms and major banks unveiled massive repurchase programs, while top executives cashed in heavily as the market rebounded following April’s tariff‑driven slump.

The most talked-about share sale was that of Amazon.com, Inc. founder Jeff Bezos, which coincided with his wedding to longtime girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez. From June through August, Bezos sold at least $5 billion of shares, making it one of the biggest insider sales this year. 

He is closely followed by Oracle’s Executive Vice Chair and former CEO Safra Catz, who sold about $1.7 billion worth of company stock, mainly in June and July. 

Executive<

Designation<

Company<

Trade<

Period<

Jeff Bezos 

Executive Chairman

Amazon

At least $5B

June-July

Safra Catz

Executive Vice Chair, Former CEO

Oracle

About $1.7B

January, June & July

Michael Dell

CEO and Chairman

Dell

About $2.2B

June & October

Jensen Huang

CEO

Nvidia

At least $1B

August

Ernest Garcia II

Major Shareholder

Carvana

At least $1B

Through The Year

Alex Karp

CEO

Palantir

About $170M

May, August & November

Lisa Su

CEO

AMD

About $64M

August & December

Notable insider stock sales in 2025 (not exhaustive)
Source: SEC filings, media reports, and Stocktwits research


The benchmark S&P 500 suffered one of its worst troughs in April as President Donald Trump unveiled his tariff policy, which sent shockwaves through global markets and asset classes, and prompted companies in the U.S. and around the world to spend the following months restructuring their operations to offset or absorb the added costs.

However, markets stabilized in the latter part of the year, as more businesses demonstrated adaptability and steady performance than those that struggled to adjust.

Insider stock purchases lagged far behind sales, and those that did occur were driven more by executives signaling confidence in their companies than by a pursuit of personal financial gain. To be sure, that is typically the case; if management sees an opportunity in their company’s stock, they go for buybacks rather than executives picking up shares in their personal capacity.

Executive<

Designation<

Company<

Trade<

Horacio Rozanski

CEO

Booz Allen Hamilton

$2M

Kaz Nejatian

CEO

Opendoor

$1M

David Ricks

CEO

Eli Lilly

$1M

David Risher

CEO

Lyft

$100,000

Notable insider stock purchases in 2025 (not exhaustive).
Source: SEC filings, media reports, and Stocktwits research


This year, several companies announced record buybacks. Apple, which has had a rather challenging year due to weak sales, approved a massive $100 billion repurchase plan. Alphabet and Nvidia, tech heavyweights benefiting from a sharp year-end rally, announced sizable buybacks even as their stock prices remained strong.

Company<

Buyback Amount<

Date<

Apple

$100B

May 

Alphabet 

$70B

April

Nvidia

$60B

August

JPMorgan Chase

$50B

July

Goldman Sachs

$40B

April

Wells Fargo 

$40B 

May 

Bank of America

$40B 

July

Visa

$30B

April

Citigroup

$20B

January

Booking Holdings

$20B

February

Top corporate buybacks in 2025. Source: Visual Capitalist


To be sure, companies have a long-term window to purchase their shares and strategically plan their purchases around favourable stock movements. Among companies with new buybacks, Citigroup and Alphabet have the highest year-to-date gains of around 61%, while Booking is the weakest with just 8% gains.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.